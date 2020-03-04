POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Museum will be offering a display of artifacts from Pocatello’s Franklin and Hayes Brewing Co. (1889-1914) during the Gate City Brewfest in Old Town Pocatello on March 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
The Yellowstone at 230 W. Bonneville St. is playing host for the exhibit. This is a rare opportunity to see this collection. New this year we have added a tray from the Manos Bequest that we have never seen anywhere else. Come for the exhibit and stay for excellent food and gorgeously renovated spaces.