Fort Hall Replica

Pictured is the Fort Hall Replica. 

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County Historical Museum

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Replica is 60 this year, so we are celebrating, and the party is free to all thanks to our generous sponsors and donors. The anniversary celebration will begin 11 a.m. May 20 at Upper Ross Park, Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony and program. The anniversary party will include Fort Hall history presentations, book authors, mountain men, games, handcarts, horse rides, food, and music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Haywire Ranch String Band, hundreds of prizes and raffle items donated by local businesses (see complete list of sponsors under events at bchm-id.org) and much more.

