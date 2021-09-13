POCATELLO — At 6 p.m. Friday in the grandstands/upper arena the Idaho State University rodeo team will participate in the NIRA Bengal Round-Up Rodeo, a college rodeo event, at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello.

On Saturday at the grandstands/upper arena, the ISU rodeo team will participate in slack at 10 a.m. and a short-go-performance at 6 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for evening events.

Day pass tickets are $10, a weekend pass is $10, and ISU faculty and student tickets are $5 with ID.