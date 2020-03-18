With the permission of Sheriff Nielsen, the procedures for Bannock County Driver’s License are being updated. This will take effect Thursday.
Until further notice, Driver’s License staff will only serve those customers who have expired driver’s license effective March 1, 2020. The Idaho Transporation Department has approved a 90-day extension on driver’s license, including commercial. It is encouraged that anyone who has questions to call Driver’s License at 208-236-7258. You will still be able to renew your Driver’s License through the ITD website at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.
Driver’s License will no longer serve any customer younger than 18 years old. There are a number of schools that have closed, and some of the documentation that is required to get a driver’s permit must be obtained from the school. Specifically, anyone looking to get a driver’s permit will have to wait.