POCATELLO — On Saturday the Bannock County Democrats are having a Pizza and Politics event at 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.
Hear from Rep. James Ruchti on what Democrats have pushed for and accomplished during the legislative session in Boise this year.
And be sure to let your family, friends and neighbors know about this opportunity to get a legislative update. People of all political persuasions are encouraged to attend.
More information about this event can be found on Facebook or by calling the Bannock County Democratic Party at 208-234-8908.
