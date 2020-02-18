POCATELLO — The public is invited to the Bannock County Democrats’ Pizza and Politics today at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Come listen to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 Communications Director Courtney Fisher and Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik.
Courtney Fisher will be discussing the March 2020 school plant facilities reserve fund levy election. The proposed levy election is for 10 years and will help maintain school buildings across the district. The estimated average annual cost to taxpayers for the proposed levy is $141.62 per $100,000 taxable value based on a 0.1416168% levy rate.
Linda Leeuwrik is the chairwoman of the Bannock County Complete Committee for the 2020 census. She will discuss the importance of getting an accurate count of Bannock County residents and how the committee is raising awareness of the 2020 census. She will also discuss how local cities and the county lose out on federal funds when there is an inaccurate count.