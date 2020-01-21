POCATELLO — The public is invited to the Bannock County Democrats’ Pizza and Politics event on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.
Idaho Democratic Party staff members Elle Casner (executive director) and Jesse Maldonado (political director) will discuss IDP's plans for the 2020 election, take questions about how to get voters to the polls and talk about how we can help get Democrats elected in November.
More information about this event can be found on Facebook or by calling (208) 234-8908.