POCATELLO — On Monday the Bannock County Democratic Party will hold our monthly Central Committee meeting, beginning at 7 p.m. Precinct captains are reminded to attend, and all county Democrats are invited to attend and participate.
The Central Committee meeting is held at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello and parking is available.
Attend Central Committee to receive updates on what is happening with the party, as well as discussions and plans for the future. We look forward to seeing you there.