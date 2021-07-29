Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Come join the Bannock County Democrats for a summertime Blue Barbecue. This event will be held on Aug. 6th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at OK Ward Park Pavilion West, 1400 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello.
Come mingle and chat with your fellow Democrats in Southeast Idaho. Eat some burgers and hot dogs and bring your own beer if you like. Attendees will also have a chance to meet the new Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth and see what his plans are for the next election cycle.
Attendance is free, but donations to cover the cost of the food will be appreciated.
