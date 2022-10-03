Burn Ban
The Bannock County commissioners voted Friday to extend the county-wide burn ban through Oct. 15.

The ban, which began on July 1, extends to certain types of fires for most parts of Bannock County: Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District. Many of the fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.

