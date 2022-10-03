The Bannock County commissioners voted Friday to extend the county-wide burn ban through Oct. 15.
The ban, which began on July 1, extends to certain types of fires for most parts of Bannock County: Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District. Many of the fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.
“The potential for wildfires has not reduced enough for us to safely let it expire. We appreciate Bannock County residents continuing their efforts to reduce the risk of fires,” said Wes Jones, director of the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management.
No open burning or recreational fires are allowed within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Bannock County due to current fire danger and fuel moisture levels. The use of commercial gas fire pits and appliances designed for food prep, such as gas grills and/or charcoal briquettes, are exempted from the ban when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
“I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents,” Pocatello Fire Marshall Nick Christensen said. “We will continue to monitor the temperatures, fuel levels, and precipitation to find the right time to discontinue the ban.”
The ban will remain in place until Oct. 15 or until conditions allow it to be lifted.
Residents with questions about the burn ban are encouraged to contact their local fire department/district.
