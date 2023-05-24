GFOA 21 award

This award is issued by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County

For the 29th year in a row, the Bannock County Auditor’s Office was recognized for its excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Bannock County was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2021 fiscal year.

