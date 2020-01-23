The Bannock County Fair board has two vacancies open for an immediate appointment. The position is for residents living in Bannock County, with preference to north Bannock County (residents north of Inkom). This volunteer board acts under the authority given in Idaho Code Title 22, Section 2. The board employs labor, awards prizes, enters exhibition contracts, fixes admissions and fees for fair purposes, and contracts for concessions and other fair related services. The Bannock County Fair typically takes place the first full week of August each year.
Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Downey Fairgrounds Office. Individuals residing in Bannock County are asked to apply. Applications can be obtained by visiting the Commissioners Office at 624 E. Center St., Room 101 in Pocatello, at bannockcounty.us (see notices) or by phone at 208-236-7210. Applications will be received until filled.