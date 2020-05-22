Because the usual tax deadline of June 20 falls on a Saturday this year, the 2019 second-half tax installment can be paid or postmarked any time on or before June 22, 2020.
If the second-half payment becomes delinquent, interest is calculated on the unpaid balance going back to Jan. 1, 2020 until taxes are paid.
Due to COVID 19, it is encouraged that you mail your tax payments or utilize the white courthouse drop box in front of the courthouse on Center St. There is also the option of paying with a credit or debit card over the phone or by accessing the “Online Payments” section at Bannockcounty.us (the outside vendor does charge a convenience fee if you use a card).
The courthouse is open to the public, using the 6th St. side entrance. The public is required to wear a face covering the entire duration they are inside the courthouse. We are following the CDC social distancing guidelines and will have no more than two people at the front counter at a time.
All other tax payers must keep a distance of 6 feet from each other while waiting to enter the Treasurer’s office.
If you have any payment questions please call the Bannock County Treasurer/Tax collector office at 208-236-7220.