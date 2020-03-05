POCATELLO — The Bannock Civitan Coat Drive ran from Oct. 23 to Dec. 11. This year 612 coats were collected with the help of the community and their big hearts. The coat drive committee washed and distributed to clients of New Day, Aide For Friends, Salvation Army, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc., Pocatello Free Clinic, Highland's Coat Closet for Homeless Students, the Warming Hut and three little girls that were requested for.
In addition, in December we had a project for an annual snowmobile party in which Bannock Civitan provided 14 kids (which signed up through SEICA) with whatever needed to play and be warm, such as coats, boots, snow pants, hats and gloves. So we were able to combine the two projects a bit by using three of the coat drive coats. Also, we provided 10 Christmas trees, a family game and cookies to take home.
We would like to send a special thanks to Cole Chevrolet, Courtesy Ford Lincoln, Farm Bureau, Hirning Buick GMC, Idaho State Journal, Idaho State University, Eli M. Oboler Library, Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Pocatello, Pocatello Nissan Kia, PrestigeAnnex Body Shop, Simplot Credit Union, Teton Honda, Stone Hyundai, Echo Hawk & Olsen and Western States for having a box and helping collect coats.