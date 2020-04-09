POCATELLO — On behalf of Civitan International, the Bannock Civitan Club is pleased to announce our third annual Servant’s Heart Awards. The mission of Civitan International is to support families and individuals affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. We strive to raise awareness for these families and individuals and to partner with them to ensure their loved one has the highest quality of life possible.
Outside of their families, there are few who dedicate more of their lives to serving these individuals than the teachers, paraprofessionals, and vocational teachers who work with and alongside them day in and day out.
The Servant’s Heart Award is a celebration of the unsung heroes in our community who support these families and individuals who are affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year we are asking the families in our community to nominate the unsung hero in their lives. We kindly ask you to consider a teacher, paraprofessional, vocational teacher, doctor, therapist or a group of these individuals, who have gone above and beyond in their heart for service to your family. While we understand that these dedicated people do not do their job for recognition, this is what makes their dedication, joy, compassion and humility even more remarkable.
The deadline for nominations will be April 30. For more information about the Servant’s Heart Award and for ways to nominate your unsung hero, please contact April Hansen at april.hansen@pocsimplotcu.com or by phone at 208-241-0525, or Rainbow Maldanado at rainbowcivitan@gmail.com or by phone at 208-241-7269.