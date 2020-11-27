The cool autumn weather always has me wanting a hot cup of tea and a thick slice of my banana churro cake. It’s a dish I created when I wanted something just a little sweeter than banana bread but without a lot of fuss. What I didn’t realize was that I had made something that reminded me of the Mexican donuts called churros. This cake starts with a box of crumb cake mix and with a few easy additions becomes a delicious and sweet family favorite. It has a crunchy cinnamon topping and the cake is moist and full of sweet banana flavor. It is so easy and good, it will have you loving the sight of overripe bananas.
Belle’s Banana Churro Cake
2 ripe bananas
1 (19 ounce) box Crumb Cake (I use Krusteaz — it has both cake mix and crumb topping)
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup oil
¼ cup water
Open the crumb cake box and separate the cake mix and the cinnamon crumb mixture. In a bowl, mash the bananas. Add the egg, oil, and water and mix well. Add the dry cake mix and stir to combine. Place half the mixture into an 8x8 inch baking pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray (or two medium loaf pans). Sprinkle with half the cinnamon crumb mixture. Use a knife and swirl the cinnamon mixture into the batter — don’t completely mix it in. Spread the remaining batter on top and then top with the remaining cinnamon crumb mixture. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool before slicing.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.