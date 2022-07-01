Baked goods are heat treated in an oven, which makes them shelf safe for a certain amount of time. Each ingredient in baked products should be handled with care as most are raw plant or protein-based foods, which alone can be subject to foodborne pathogens. Becoming aware and practicing food safety while preparing baked foods will keep everyone free from potential illness.
Start at the beginning. Restrain your hair by covering long hair or beards, tie back your hair and remove jewelry. Next, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds using warm soap and water. Change dish cloth and sanitize sponges daily. Wash baking surfaces and appliances with warm, soapy water. Choose a clean or disposable apron. Read the recipe, assemble ingredients and kitchen tools. Rewash your hands before beginning to measure and mix. Now it is time to get started with clean hot pads to handle the baked goods.
Using raw eggs? These are perishable and high in protein, so pathogens like to contaminate these items. Follow proper storage and use rules for fresh eggs, egg substitutes and all perishable baking ingredients. Keep bowls and utensils being used for eggs, raw batter or dough separate from cooling rack or finished products to prevent cross contamination between raw and ready to use items. Chop and dice nuts, fruits or veggies for baking on a cutting board reserved for ready-to-eat foods; store the cutting board separately from raw ingredients such as flour and eggs. Wash baking surfaces and tools in the dishwasher or with hot, soapy water.
When baked foods are properly cooked or baked with enough time and at a high enough temperature, harmful bacteria is destroyed. Be sure the product is done at the center. Remember, a brown crust does not mean the center is done. Use a toothpick or cake wire to test the product to see if there is raw batter at the center of pancakes, muffins, quick breads or cakes. Baked goods are done when the pick comes out with a few crumbs clinging to it, not wet. Use a food thermometer placed at the center of products, and wait until desired temperature is maintained. Cheesecakes 150°F, quiche 160°F, stuffing and casseroles 165°F, yeast breads 190-210°F, and most cakes 200-209°F. Cool products in an area away from where flour is measured and batter or dough are prepared. Cool baked goods on wire cooling racks, not countertops.
For more information contact your local University Extension office or homebaking.org.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.