We are quickly approaching the time for back-to-school vaccines. During this time of year, it is especially important for teens aged 16-18 years old to get their second dose of meningococcal vaccine for serogroups A, C, W and Y. This vaccine is currently required for admission to 12th grade in Idaho. Meningococcal vaccine for serogroup B is strongly recommended and may be received at the same visit. Meningococcal vaccines are important because they can protect your child against a life-threatening bacterium that can infect the blood, brain, and spinal cord.
Sixteen to 18-year olds are also now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, the only vaccine authorized for this age group is Pfizer. The expectation is that when enough people are protected from the coronavirus, the risk of infection for your child and the general population will decrease. Getting vaccinated can help children return to sports and other group activities.
Student’s considering future mission travel may also need to consider the timing of their vaccines. Several vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, are usually recommended if traveling outside of the United States. Most churches are not requiring COVID-19 vaccine to serve on a mission. However, choosing not to get vaccinated may influence the decision to where you will be able to serve. Getting a vaccine can help protect you, your family, your community and those you are planning to serve during your mission.
Timing of various vaccinations can be especially challenging due to wait periods between vaccine types and scheduling multiple doses in a vaccine series.
Here are some important things to consider when scheduling other necessary vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines:
— Don’t skip your child’s recommended vaccine schedule.
— Pfizer requires two doses, with 21 days in between the first and second dose.
— Know that your child can’t receive other recommended vaccines less than two weeks prior to receiving Pfizer vaccine.
— Know that your child can’t receive other recommended vaccines up to two weeks after receiving their second Pfizer vaccine.
— COVID-19 vaccines come in vials containing multiple doses that must be used in a short timeframe, so clients need to be scheduled in groups. This means you may have to wait for an appointment time.
Getting vaccinated will help all of us return back to normal activities. It is important to help you, your family and others stay protected against COVID-19.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call your local Southeastern Idaho Public Health office at 208-233-9080.