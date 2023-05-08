BANNOCK COUNTY — Calling all horse enthusiasts. The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen Chapter is sponsoring an Obstacle Horse Challenge on June 24 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. Early bird registration prices are available through June 20. Day of event check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with judging to begin at 9 a.m. Register and view event details including schedule and entry fees at portneufriverbch.com.
A horse challenge is a course of obstacles and tests that challenge the horse to be confident, independent and trusting of its rider. The goal of a horse challenge is to help the horse become a trustworthy, reliable, willing and safe partner in trail riding. Examples of some of the obstacles at this event include crossing bridges, crossing water, backing up through obstacles, opening a gate, riding through trees and brush, stepping over fallen logs, and carrying and/or dragging items.
The horse challenge is open to horse riders of all ages and experiences. There will be three age groups and four categories — lead line, greenhorse, novice, amateur and open. The three age groups are 9 years and younger, 10 through 17, and 18 and older. Ribbons will be awarded in all age groups and categories. Prizes will be provided to all first-place winners and to the overall challenge event winner.
Come and enjoy a great equine day at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on June 24. Participants and spectators are welcome.
For more information, visit the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen web page at portneufriverbch.com or call Debra McFarren at 208-776-0348.
