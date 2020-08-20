CUOIO — Jack Nielson Cuoio, son of Nate and Ashley Cuoio, Pocatello, April 30.

NULPH — River Ray Nulph, daughter of Nic and Jainee Nulph, Chubbuck, July 20.

TINDORE-WENEE — Tryston David Tindore-Wenee, son of Ivalett Tindore, Fort Hall, July 23.