AKINS — George Louis Akins, son of David and Stephanie Akins, Pocatello, May 4.

SPACKMAN — Kannon Norman Spackman, son of Ryker and Merillee Spackman, Inkom, May 22.

SMITH — Callen Lee Smith, son of Ryan Smith and Brooke Simons, Pocatello, May 23.

ENGLAND — Finnlee Alexander England, child of Debra and Thomas England, Pocatello, June 7.

LUCERO — Leonidus Jesse Gohan Lucero, son of Joe Jesse Lucero and Tiffani Ann Lucero, Pocatello, May 15.
 
NELSON — Knox Eugene Nelson, son of Scott and Maren Nelson, Blackfoot, June 9. 
 