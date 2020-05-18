SWEENEY - Tyrel Joseph Rick Sweeney, son of Tyler and Nicole Sweeney, Pocatello, Feb. 14.

CHRISTENSEN - Maebella Beck Christensen, daughter of Garret and Lacey Christensen, Pocatello, Feb. 24.

COOK - Meea Grey Cook, daughter of Colby and Hannah Cook, Pocatello, March 2.

BUTTARS - Tate Milo Buttars, son of Kyle and Stacie Buttars, Chubbuck, March 3.

BUTLER - Beckam Butler, son of Logan and Morgan Butler, Pocatello, March 17.

BAXTER - Sophie Margaret Baxter, daughter of Andrew and Jessica Baxter, Pocatello, April 2.

MICKELSEN - Benelli Bradlee Mickelsen, daughter of Chris and Chelsey Mickelsen, Pocatello, April 2.

HABER - Addeline Jo Haber, daughter of Amanda Haber and Justin Chrisler, Pocatello, April 3.

HASKELL - Audrey Haskell, daughter of Jason and Heidi Haskell, Chubbuck, April 7.

TARANTINO - Maddison Elizabeth Tarantino, daughter of Bailey and James Tarantino, Pocatello, April 9.

WHITE - Oaklynn White, daughter of Stephanie Wasson and Michael White, Pocatello, April 29.

Tags