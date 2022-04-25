SUITTER — Ruby Rae Suitter, daughter of Keaton and Chrystal Suitter, Pocatello, March 2.

NOVOSEL — Oliver Mark Novosel, son of Blake and Samantha Novosel, Chubbuck, March 28.

FUY — Koda Justin Baxley Fuy, son of Emily Fuy, Pocatello, April 5.

GARCIA — Maevis Eve Garcia, born to Josie and Justin Garcia, Boise, Feb. 2.

DORVIS — Harvey Micol Dorvis, son of Skyler and Kelci Dorvis, Chubbuck, Feb. 24.

HOLCOMB — Greyson Reed Holcomb, child of Season and Steven Holcomb, Pocatello, March 22.

KINDRED — Novalynn Kindred, daughter of Thane and Lynn Kindred, Pocatello, March 11.