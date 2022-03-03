MARTINEAU — Eleanor Jane Martineau, daughter of Bryce and Evelyn Martineau, Pocatello, Jan. 10.

GURROLA — Cooper David Gurrola, son of Kirsten and Salvador Gurrola, Pocatello, Jan. 17.

STRATFORD — Austin Miles Stratford, son of Trent and Brittany Stratford, Pocatello, Jan. 30.

TILLOTSON — Wallace Clayton and Arthur Richard, twin sons of Tracy and Maya Tillotson, Pocatello, Feb. 8.

HARRIS — Io Zita Harris, daughter of Jaclyn and Shelbie Harris, Pocatello, Feb. 10.