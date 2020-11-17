ROBERTS — Jordyn Ty Roberts, child of Tyler and Leigh Roberts, Chubbuck, Oct. 17.
GREGERSON — Bellamy Ruth Gregerson, daughter of Tyrel and Amy Gregerson, Pocatello, Oct. 18.
EVANS — Luke Hall Evans, son of Jake and Morgan Evans, Bancroft, Oct. 27.
ROBERTS — Jordyn Ty Roberts, child of Tyler and Leigh Roberts, Chubbuck, Oct. 17.
GREGERSON — Bellamy Ruth Gregerson, daughter of Tyrel and Amy Gregerson, Pocatello, Oct. 18.
Story continues below video
EVANS — Luke Hall Evans, son of Jake and Morgan Evans, Bancroft, Oct. 27.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar.
Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.