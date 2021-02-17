DEVINNEY — Randon Charles Devinney, son of Zara Devinney, Pocatello, Jan. 18.
GIBSON — Budrow Martin Gibson, son of Brody and Krissy Gibson, Soda Springs, Jan. 23.
HANSEN — Lucas Marshall Hansen, son of Colter and Becky Hansen, Pocatello, Jan. 28.
