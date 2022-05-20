On Feb. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a recall of potentially contaminated Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula manufactured at the Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility. The foodborne pathogens are Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport, which caused illnesses and deaths. These formulas can be found across the U.S. and were likely exported to other countries. As a result, formula supplies have been scarce in most retail stores.
A nationwide effort is underway by President Joe Biden, formula companies, parenting groups and medical practices to source safe formula. For persons providing formula as a source of infant nutrition, the seriousness of supply not meeting demand is frightening. In the absence of human breast milk as an excellent source of nutrition for a growing infant, commercial formula is a safe option. Prior to commercial formulas, homemade recipes were used to feed infants. The use of home prepared infant formulas is not recommended and is highly discouraged as unsafe, unregulated and not science based.
Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products and are concerned about the health of their child, please contact your child’s health care provider. If your child is experiencing poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths, abnormal movements or bowel changes, seek medical help.
Never dilute infant formula. Commercial infant formulas are developed to meet the health needs of infants determined by science-based formulation. Never make or feed homemade infant formula to infants. Even though this may be a practice prior to the availability of commercial formulas, there is no research to support homemade infant formulas. If your usual formula is not available, contact your child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices. Source: FDA.gov/news-events
For those women who are breastfeeding their infants, maximize the mother’s nutrition, hydration and encourage a stress-free lifestyle to maintain the milk production. For more tips to increase breast milk production, contact a lactation consultant at your local WIC department, hospital, La Leche League or the Idaho Breastfeeding Coalition for resources. For those persons interested, the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) accredits nonprofit milk banks in the U.S. and Canada. Visit hmbana.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.