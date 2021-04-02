Currently, over 5 million Americans are suffering from Alzheimer's disease. This number is expected to triple over the next few decades. This does not include family members and friends who are also affected by this disease.
As nothing has just one factor behind it, researchers are continually looking for ways to prevent, detect and potentially treat this terrible, brain-wasting disease. There are genetic factors that may predispose someone for higher risk, but it is beyond question that lifestyle choices, toxins in our environment and stress all have a much greater impact on the development of Alzheimer's disease than genetic predisposition.
There is not a particular study or lab that is effective in determining whether you will get Alzheimer's disease; however, there are several tests that can detect a potentially greater risk for developing it. One of these is a simple blood test called homocysteine. Elevated levels of homocysteine in the body can increase the risk of dementia by tenfold. From encouraging the formation of plaque in blood vessels that supply the brain, to its high inflammatory effect, to the promotion of neurofibrillary tau tangles, homocysteine can be very damaging. But this risk factor is modifiable.
A study from Temple University suggests that specific vitamin deficiencies or the body's inability to utilize them appropriately can lead to high homocysteine levels. In particular, B vitamins have been shown to help reduce homocysteine when other lifestyle factors are in play (stress control, daily movement, avoiding processed foods, etc.). B vitamins can obviously be supplemented but for some, specific types of B vitamins are needed to help lower this dementia risk factor. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is essential to keep B vitamins present in the system. Green leafy vegetables, chickpeas and bananas, dairy and organ meat are loaded with B vitamins.
If you are concerned with future issues involving your brain, it may be a good idea to ask your physician to run a homocysteine level as it is an easily modifiable risk factor that can be tracked and followed.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.