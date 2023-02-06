It's that time of the year when all of the awards shows honor the best films of 2022. In that spirit, the Pocatello Film Society, in cooperation with the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, is featuring many of the contenders for their Sunday movie schedule in the months to come.
British Film Awards winner "Ali & Ava" will be shown this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. (Note the earlier show times due to it being Superbowl Sunday.) You can't help but root for Ali and Ava in this BAFTA best picture nominee about two lonely people who develop a deep connection despite the lingering legacy of past relationships and emotional turmoil. NPR Radio states, "Movies so rarely show us something as wonderfully, and believably ordinary as Ali and Ava's love — which is precisely why it feels so extraordinary." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/ali.
Cate Blanchett stars in Oscar nominee "Tár," showing Sunday, Feb. 19, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. With six nominations, including best picture, actress and director, renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia's adopted daughter becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. Vanity Fair writes, "TÁR is breathtaking entertainment, beautifully tailored in luxe, eerie Euro sleekness. ... That fine craftsmanship is all anchored by Blanchett’s alternately measured and ferocious performance." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/tar.
"The Menu" plays on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. With best actor and actress Golden Globe nominations for Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor Joy, "The Menu" focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises. The Seattle Times calls it "satire of the darkest possible, hilarious kind, best served with plenty of popcorn." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/menu
Looking ahead to March, the schedule features Oscar nominee "Empire of Light," starring Olivia Colman on March 5, best picture nominee "Women Talking" on March 12 and another best picture nominee, Stephen Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" on March 26. And "The Whale," starring best actor nominee Brendan Fraser, will be shown on April 2. For more on these and other films coming to ISU, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.