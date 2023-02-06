It's that time of the year when all of the awards shows honor the best films of 2022. In that spirit, the Pocatello Film Society, in cooperation with the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, is featuring many of the contenders for their Sunday movie schedule in the months to come.

British Film Awards winner "Ali & Ava" will be shown this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. (Note the earlier show times due to it being Superbowl Sunday.) You can't help but root for Ali and Ava in this BAFTA best picture nominee about two lonely people who develop a deep connection despite the lingering legacy of past relationships and emotional turmoil. NPR Radio states, "Movies so rarely show us something as wonderfully, and believably ordinary as Ali and Ava's love — which is precisely why it feels so extraordinary." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/ali.

