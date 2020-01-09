POCATELLO — School at Idaho State University starts this next week, and with that, the Bengal Theater reopens, as well. It's also that time of year where all the awards shows begin to tell us what the best movies of 2019 are. Golden Globes were awarded last weekend, and Oscar nominations come out on Monday. We'll have a good sense of what films are getting the most attention very soon, and many of those movies will be shown at the Bengal Theater in the months to come. I wanted to take the time to mention some of them here.
Things get rolling this weekend with Golden Globe-winning "Rocketman" playing at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Best Actor winner Taron Egerton stars in this acclaimed story about Elton John's breakthrough years. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/rocketman.
Golden Globe-nominated comedy and sleuth movie "Knives Out" plays Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a 9:45 show on Friday and 4:30 show on Saturday. When a patriarch is killed, his dysfunctional family are all suspects and an acclaimed detective is called in to figure it all out.
Seattle Film Festival winner "Official Secrets" will be shown on Jan. 19 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes star in this true story about the whistleblower who uncovered the British and U.S. government's efforts to mislead the public into supporting the Iraq war. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Golden Globe winner "Judy" is the feature on Jan. 26 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Best Actress winner Renee Zellweger, also a probable Oscar nominee, stars in this story about the later years of iconic "Wizard of Oz" star Judy Garland. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/judy.
Golden Globe winner "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" plays Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This ode to Hollywood of a different era takes an alternate universe sort of look at several actors and personalities during the time Charles Manson and his gang were plotting their grisly crimes. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie star.
Golden Globe and probable Oscar nominee Tom Hanks stars in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," tentatively slated to be shown on Feb. 23 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This true story about how Mr. Rogers befriended a journalist and the relationship that developed is one of the year's better films, as well.
Also slated for February and March, the Bengal Theater will host other potential Oscar films, such as "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Dark Waters," "Waves," "Bombshell," "Little Women" and "Richard Jewell," among others. So come see us soon and enjoy the newly remodeled theater, with new seats, sound, screen, digital projection and real butter available for the popcorn on Sundays.
Bengal Theater movie prices are $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. For more information on these and other movies at ISU, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.