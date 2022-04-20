Every once in a while I decide to review a movie that is coming here locally in an effort to encourage as many people as possible to see it when it's here. "Cyrano" is one of those films that deserves a far wider audience than it was given during its original theatrical run. It was largely shared in art house theaters around the country and in cities far larger than ours, due to its backing by a smaller movie distribution company that kept it out of many movie chains.
Don't fear, however. The Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union will feature "Cyrano" Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m., with shows also on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13, and the early show on Sunday has subtitles.
Please don't walk; run to the theater and reserve your seat well before showtime. If this movie were released maybe two months earlier, then I'd like to think that Peter Dinklage (renowned for "Game of Thrones") would have been thanking the Academy instead of Will Smith, and Haley Bennett may have been nominated, at the very least.
"Cyrano" is the contrasting companion to movies like "The Greatest Showman," which was good enough in its own right, but slick and highly produced, whereas "Cyrano" is rawer and feels more real in its intimate moments. It was midway through the movie, as the film was slowly wrapping itself around my heart, that I realized the songs were produced in such a way that you felt the singers were singing them right there and then without the dubbing of the studio track over the voices. For better or worse, it felt as though you were watching the actors singing live, and when sincerity is on the line, sometimes a live, textured and sometimes even imperfect voice can carry the day to a greater degree than a slick Hollywood production.
Most people know the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, usually with a long nose, who loves Roxanne from afar, so I won't spend a lot of time rehashing the plot, but instead of the long nose, we have the natural substitution of Dinklage's dwarfism which keeps him from expressing his affection to Bennett's Roxanne for fear that he isn't good enough for her, while he uses Roxanne's love interest Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to funnel his passionate words through.
My 22-year-old daughter and I shared the "Cyrano" experience not so long ago when I was visiting her in Boise. She normally doesn't get into musicals, but coming out of the theater she was raving about how great the movie was just as much as I was. She liked that it was still a story, requiring real acting and not constantly breaking into song. I agreed with her, but loved the music also, as much as the acting. This film crosses generational boundaries to tell a timeless tale of love, both pining for it and unrequited, in a way that is accessible and has you rooting for and then thinking about "Cyrano" long after the credits roll.
Admission to Bengal Theater movies is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty, staff, and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. For more on "Cyrano" and other films at the Bengal Theater, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.