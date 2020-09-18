Processed and ultra-processed junk food tastes really good. It is easy to get and will survive a nuclear holocaust, along with the cockroaches, unless you get to it first, late one night out of boredom.
Processed junk foods are industrially manufactured substances that are composed of a mix of oils, fats, sugars, starch and what some would classify as proteins, and they contain little, if any, whole or natural foods. They are full of artificial flavorings, emulsifiers, colorings and many chemicals, the names of which even the most astute in the English language could not pronounce.
We are all aware that eating a lot of junk food can cause multiple issues including depression, obesity, diabetes, heart disease and osteoarthritis. In other words, great-tasting processed foods shorten our lives via those disease states.
But processed foods also shorten our lives by a different mechanism. These man-made goodies shorten our telomeres.
A study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that people who consume a lot of processed junk foods are more likely to exhibit a change in their chromosome that is linked to aging. Shorter telomeres are a well-known marker of biological aging and an important factor in driving cells to age faster. The more processed foods you eat, the shorter the telomeres become.
Telomeres are the protective end caps on our DNA that are vital for preserving the stability and integrity of our chromosomes. As we age, telomeres shorten naturally, as each time a cell divides a part of the telomere is lost, and this reduction in length is recognized as a marker of biological age. A diet high in processed foods speeds this process up so not only do you shorten your life (and quality of life) with the diseases they cause, but it damages your DNA so you age more quickly.
As aging is not for the weak, and everyone I know fights it like crazy, a simple thing you can do to better the process is avoid man-made foods and focus on natural, whole foods whenever possible.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.