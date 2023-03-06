FORT HALL — The Idaho Humanities Council invites the public to attend the 14th annual Eastern Idaho Distinguished Lecture 7 p.m. April 14 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall. Idahoans will have the opportunity to celebrate Indigenous women in the humanities with bestselling young adult author Angeline Boulley and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe.
"Firekeeper’s Daughter" is Ms. Boulley's debut novel and was an instant No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. The book has been named the Walter Dean Myers Award for Outstanding Children’s Literature, the Printz Award, the William C. Morris award for YA debut literature and was an American Indian Youth Literature Award Honor Book. "Firekeeper’s Daughter" is soon to be adapted into a limited Netflix series.
Angeline Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She is a former director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education.
Shelly C. Lowe is chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lowe is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Ganado, Arizona. From 2015 to 2021, she served as a member of the National Council on the Humanities, the 26-member advisory body to NEH.
This is a special opportunity for Idaho families to hear from a young adult author who writes powerfully about the author’s love for and connection to her culture. We are privileged by this visit from the first Indigenous woman to chair the National Endowment for the Humanities, and together these women will celebrate with us the beauty and power of the voices of Indigenous women in the humanities today.
