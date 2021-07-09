In Idaho, we typically serve three types of meat: beef, chicken and pork. And when I say red meat, you probably only think of beef, but there is another red meat that you should consider. It’s lamb. This flavorful and rich meat is often found on restaurant menus, but why not add some variety to your own? Lamb isn’t tricky to cook, and there are so many tasty and satisfying ways to make it. One of my favorites is my Thai lamb chops. A thick and tangy Asian marinade not only coats the chops while grilling but doubles as a sauce for dipping. The chops are tender and so tasty, you will wonder why this other red meat isn’t on the menu more often.
Belle’s Thai Lamb Chops
2 large garlic cloves
1/3 cup chopped cilantro leaves
1/3 cup unsalted natural peanut butter
2 tablespoons peanut oil
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon Thai green curry paste
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
Eight 1-inch-thick loin lamb chops (I buy a rack and cut them myself)
Place all the ingredients except the chops and pulse in a blender or food processor until a paste forms. Spread about two teaspoons of the paste over the lamb chops. In a saucepan, whisk the remaining paste with ¼ cup of water over low heat for about five minutes. Grill the chops over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side, or until the chops register 125 to 130 degrees (medium-rare). Spoon some warm peanut sauce over the lamb chops and serve. Pass the sauce for dipping.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.