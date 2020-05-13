The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is following the lead of governments and health care professionals around the world as it considers a measured return to normal operating procedures disrupted by COVID-19.
The church is moving forward in all areas of the world with ample caution, always strictly following the guidance of governments to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
“Your safety and well-being will always be our utmost concern,” church Prophet and President Russell M. Nelson said on May 6.
Which church functions have begun phases of reintegration?
Missionary work: The process of reassigning missionaries to missions in their home countries is underway, and they have started receiving their new assignments.
Temple worship: A phased reopening of temples has begun.
And which church operations are still temporarily paused, postponed or closed to the public?
- Church distribution retail stores
- Church educational system (large gatherings paused)
- Church Historic Sites
- Deseret Industries Stores
- Pageants (2020 pageants canceled)
- RootsTech London (2020 conference canceled)
- Sacrament meetings and stake conferences
- Temple Square
- The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (2020 Heritage Tour has been rescheduled and weekly broadcasts are closed to the public)
- Youth camps, conferences and Treks
Church distribution retail stores
The launch of new temple ceremonial clothing, which was originally scheduled for March 31, is delayed due to the pandemic. The church will make the new ceremonial clothing available through the online store and retail outlets at a later date.
Most church distribution retail stores are closed. The following distribution retail and Deseret Book stores remain open where local governments are not requiring COVID-19 restrictions.
Deseret Book stores that are open with curbside service only: Ammon, Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.
For more information visit newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/coronavirus-update.