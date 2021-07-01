POCATELLO — Join our local artists and participating businesses Friday evening for First Friday Art Walk. Stroll through Historic Downtown Pocatello and enjoy the various arts and entertainment. Plan on ending your art walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Parking is free and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty will be hosting the Mystic Market at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. This will be an open-air market with creators, healers, tarot, naturalists, reiki and more. Stop by and enjoy music by Weird Science and a performance by Illumination Manipulation from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., to host live music by Ray.
Walrus & Carpenter Books, 251 N. Main St., will host author Nancy Goodman with her book signing for her new self-published book "Fumbling Toward Serenity," a compilation of the columns she wrote for the Idaho State Journal a few years ago.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts and All Under One Roof, 234 N. Main St., will host the Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic during Art Walk. Anyone 12 and older is welcome.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting ISU professor of ceramics Chris Pickett.
Sixes, 206 N. Main St., will host artist Nicole Hopkins. This amazing young artist will be showing her sketches and paintings. She was a participating artist in last week's Mural Fest.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Vain and Vintage, 149 N. Main St., will be showcasing vintage art and jewelry.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N Main St., will be showcasing the work and music of Janese Hurley. The multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter will share her original music and showcase her handmade instruments during her one-woman-band performance.
Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting Alyssa Volmer, Macrame by Aly(x)ssa. On display will be a variety of decorative wall pieces, shelves and plant hangers.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., will be featuring original jewelry art and floral art by A.E. Churba.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting A. SpLat, who will showcase several pieces of recycled and feng shui art, primarily known for drips, incorporation of natural elements, collages and a signature style of using fingers in place of brush strokes.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center St. will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist.
The Firehouse Gallery on North Arthur Avenue across from Pocatello High School gym will show new paintings and sculptures.
At Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open inside during art walk. Stop in to see all of the handmade items available for this special evening.
DNH Studios, Station Square, Suite G, will have cold collars out front to help cool you down, water inside and water bowls for your four-legged friends. Perfect night to celebrate downtown and enjoy the holiday weekend. The featured artist is Nick Hottmann. His artwork will be on display, as well as his stickers, hats and information on how to get your own custom shoes.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be featuring author of "Idaho History," Joshua Kiggins.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., will host painter Stephen Aifegha, ISU art program graduate. Stephen’s paintings are a colorful expression of African textile patterns and styles.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and Zoo Idaho Zoological Society, with their newly designed merchandise. Jade Crutcher will also be showcasing her jewelry.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., welcomes Paul Bodily, the piano man, singer-songwriter, who also plays guitar and a bit of accordion. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music in the Loft beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., presents Chase Ricks-He/lium She/Lium-Tuc-Sef Idle at the One at 7 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.