POCATELLO — Happy new year. Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for the first First Friday Art Walk of 2023. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During art walk you will find:
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be showing collections of artifacts and antiques.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will have a tarot and palm reader and an aura booth.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host Bunzow Glass Co. and music by Chris Williams and the Blues Bay Riders.
Ty’s Tattoos, 201 N. Main St., will have their artwork on display.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will have a variety of vintage artworks and treasures.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be hosting a book signing with author L. Scott Hancock for “Tales from the High Lonesome, Volume 2.”
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during art walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be showing painted pieces and new china and décor.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be selling hot and cold beverages and treats until 9 p.m.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur, Paula will be doing oracle readings for $20, and there will be a sound bath at 7 p.m. Please RSVP to 208-405-0698, as space will be limited.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is hosting a variety of local artisans and food makers. Stop by and experience the festive environment.
Glean Coffee Roasters and Dudes Public Market, 240 S. Main St., will have multiple artists during art walk. Come see woodwork, jewelry, paintings and more. They will also have court-appointed special advocates there to share more about how we can be a mentor to foster children in Southeast Idaho.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, host open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom have happy hour specials 4 to 6 p.m.
The Gallows, 140 S. Fourth Ave., will be hosting painter Sheila Bush who will be showing paintings and pastel drawings.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be hosting painter Crysta Hollenback, with music by Shawn Barnby on Friday night from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
