During the month of June, Historic Downtown Pocatello will be celebrating Maker’s Month, a celebration of all things made by local hands — art, music, fashion and more. Maker’s Month kicks off on Friday with First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Plan on ending your art walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
The Firehouse Gallery on North Arthur Avenue (across from Pocatello High School gym) will show new paintings and sculptures.
The Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., will host “Bring the charities of Christian Calloway to Pocatello," the ambassador of goodness and kindness.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will feature Bunzow Glass Company. They upcycle bottles to create glassware, candles, jewelry and home decor.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be showcasing the new addition to the alley mural behind their store by artist Paige Weber. There will be live music and refreshments.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring their very delicious stuffed mushroom lasagna along with their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., will hostdoll artist Sarah Austill, who will have her dolls and their many outfits, furniture pieces and tiny things on display.
Jamie Findlay Photography, 102 N. Main St., will be showing their photography.
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty will be featuring Mystic Market at Leadership Pocatello Park, 246 N. Main St. Prismatic Management, aligned with Intuitive Wellness and Beauty will have an open-air market with creators, healers, tarot, naturalists, reiki and more. Stop by and enjoy.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting Kristine Gonzales who will be showing art of scenery, animals, silhouettes, flowers and spray-painted skateboards with designs people want.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues,” at 315 W. Center St. will be featuring various pieces of art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist.
At Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite G, will be celebrating Pride, as well as the launch of Makers Month with Historic Downtown Pocatello. Their featured artist will be Marc Frasier of Ideas on Wood. It is also National Donut Day so, of course, Donut Bros will be out front serving their signature mini donuts.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be featuring work by Ashlee Meldrum.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., will be hosting Morgan’s hand-stenciled greeting cards. Morgan’s sister will be demonstrating woodworking, and Mind Your Body will also host the Foot Zoner.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., will have happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner menu specials.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Gallows Framing and Gifts, 140 S. Fourth Ave., will be hosting two artists. Mark Daniels is an Idaho native, artist and Pocatello art teacher who works in the mediums of oil paints and aerosols. Lois Roupp will feature her bright and beautiful silk scarves.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First, will host artist Patricia Bingham. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music in the Loft by Just Yesterday, beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur St., will be open for art walk. Stop in the see this beautiful venue and chat with their event vendors. They will be hosting an all-ages city dance following art walk from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $5 per person. DLR Audio will be the DJ for the evening.
First Friday Pub Crawl returns. As art walk is winding down, the monthly pub crawl is winding up. Spend 40 minutes at each location beginning at Off the Rails Brewing at 7 p.m. where you will purchase your $5 wristband. Wristbands get you drink specials and chances to win prizes. Then start the crawl at 7:45 p.m. Star Route Brewery, 8:30 p.m. Oasis Sports Bar, 9:15 p.m. First National Bar and 10 p.m. The Union Taproom. One hundred percent of wristband proceeds will go to a local charity.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting live music starting at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.