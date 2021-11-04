POCATELLO — The November First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for a charming evening stroll through shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
Flowers By L.D., 715 N. Main St., will be hosting their annual holiday open house from 5 to 8 p.m. They’ve been busy decorating the shop and turning it into a Christmas wonderland. Be sure to stop in.
Bru House, 502 N. Main St., will host artist Mariah with her handmade holiday décor items. Stop in for coffee and treats.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
The Idaho State University Marketing Association will be in front of Snake River Fly and will be selling hot chocolate (weather permitting) featuring artist Luke Kirby and his T-shirt designs.
The Odd Fellows & Rebekah’s, 325 W. Lander St., will be hosting their second annual fall arts and crafts show on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is one canned food item or a $1 donation for the Idaho Foodbank. Visitors 12 and younger are free.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open and show a variety of artwork and jewelry. Lots of new inventory is in the shop, just in time for the holidays.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting artist Maddie Downs.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., will be open during art walk featuring their delicious variety of handmade bacon specialties.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99. Their pasta special for the evening will be lobster shrimp gouda bacon mac and cheese.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be featuring Rae and Jean yarn creations, and it’s a sale, too. The featured yarn creations will be 15 percent off all week.
PV’s Uncorked on Main Venue, 138 N. Main St., will feature two artists: Sheila McCullough with seasonal entry signs in multiple sizes and The Blind Saw wood cutting boards. They will also be serving a special menu for the evening.
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting two local landscape artists, Jeris Brown and Jane Guidinger. They will display some of their favorite oil paintings. They have been painting together for over 15 years and both studied under Jerry Younkin Griffin.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be hosting Alesha Kelley with her pottery.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will be presenting new pieces, as well as previously viewed metal forms by metalsmiths Celeste Otasua, Jan Smith, Gail Dial, Pam Lawson and Jeff Davies. To remain mindful of continued safety and health, the studio will be asking all visitors to wear a mask while visiting the gallery.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., is showing a variety of treasures and collections.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center St., will be featuring their sausage and peppers in marinara Sunday gravy made from a recipe handed down through generations. Served as a sharable with bread, and perfect for date night. Be sure to look through the wine selection.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues," 315 W. Center St., will be featuring artist Ron Lewis and his whimsical hand sculpted holiday characters. Also enjoy the artistry of holiday decorating by The Ladies. Join them for holiday cheer and music in the Historic Kane Building.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting Carrie Morse and her iridescent and reflective artworks that are inspired by nature and light.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., will be hosting custom-made wood décor by Ideas on Wood and resin art for dog memorials.
At Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open during the art walk. Stop in to see the handmade items available for this special evening.
DNH Studios, Station Square, Suite G, will be hosting new co-retailers. They have added five new product lines from area artisans and will have them on hand to meet and greet you all.
Station Square will also be hosting art students from Highland High School.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be featuring art by Samantha Landvik and Teresa Roberts. At 6:30 p.m. Alexa Sluder will begin performing.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., will be hosting the ISU Biology Department with students Anna Jirik and Melissa Rivas from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find out what your brain has in common with a bird brain and build your own Play-Doh brain. All ages welcome.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be featuring smoked prime rib for the evening.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host music by the band Pop the Clutch from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Food and music are available.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., four artists will be showing work: Tim Norton, Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust artist-in-residence; Cindy Walton, last year's SSLT artist-in-residence; Teresa Roberts and Paige Weber. Proceeds from a selection of pieces sold during the display will support the trust's mission. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music in the Loft featuring Paul Bodily beginning at 8:30 p.m.
During art walk, PVB will also be giving away the October display. The display is divided into posters, and each poster has two activities. The posters will be separated into sections, and the first person pictured in one of the sections who claims it can walk out the door with it.
The Downtown Pocatello Art Alley, located in the alleyway on the 300 block of East Center Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Gallows, 150 S. Fourth Ave., will host mixed media artist Kelly Rae Roberts. Refreshments will be served.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will host a make-and-take art project. Stop by and welcome this brand new business to their first First Friday Art Walk. On Saturday they will be celebrating their grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, prizes and more.
First Friday Pub Crawl will take place on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the crawl. This month start at Oasis Sports Bar then head to the First National Bar, then to Cue & Brews, to the Union Taproom and end at Star Route Brewery. A $5 wristband is needed to participate, and all proceeds this month will benefit the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
For more information about all of the events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit www.oldtownpocatello.com.