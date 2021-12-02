POCATELLO — Happy holidays from First Friday Art Walk. Please plan to join us throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
The Pocatello Art Center at 444 N. Main is pleased to invite the public to their holiday show. An abstract art demonstration will be given by Omar Sarabia who will be offering classes in January. Bruce Bowman, a professional entertainer, will be playing an acoustic guitar and singing Christmas music. Dawn Bowman donated a gingerbread house where all proceeds will benefit the Art Center. Raffle tickets are $5 or 6 for $20 with the drawing on Dec. 9.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, to host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
The Odd Fellows & Rebekah’s, 325 W. Lander, will be hosting their holiday fair to benefit Toys for Tots on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of new unwrapped toys or money will be gratefully accepted.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry. Lots of new inventory is in the shop, just in time for the holidays.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting jewelry artist Jessica Kawamura.
Sixes, 206 N. Main, will be featuring two artists, Nick Gilman and Stacey Barker — Barking Goat Studios.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main, will be open during Art Walk featuring their delicious variety of handmade bacon specialties.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open with new vendor items. Also, there will be a Boss is Gone Sale with 50% off select clothing items.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will be hosting Alesha Kelley with her pottery. Jane Guidinger and Jerry Younkin Griffin will also be there with their paintings.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main, will be showing new jewelry pieces that strive to be unusual and reflect each artists' aesthetic. Items are made by Jan Smith, Gail Dial, Pam Lawson, Jeff Davies and Celeste Otasua and will also include Christmas ornaments. They continue to require and appreciate people wearing masks.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main, is showing a variety of treasures and collections.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center, will be featuring local artist and art educator, Lana Gribas, who will be showing a collection of colorful and whimsical collages. Stop by to visit with Lana, and stay for dinner.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring artist Ron Lewis and his “Whimsical Hand Sculpted Holiday Characters," and also enjoy The Artistry of Holiday Decorating by The Ladies.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be hosting new co-retailers. They have added five new product lines from area artisans and will have them on hand to meet and greet you all.
A Family Affair Candle Company, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, is celebrating its first anniversary on Friday in conjunction with art walk. They will be hosting an "Adopt a Stocking Drive" to help support children in our community. What a wonderful expression of thanks and support for our community. Be sure to stop in for more information or email afamilyaffaircandlecompany@gmail.com. Contact the same email if your family needs assistance.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be featuring ceramic artist, Maddie Downes.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 420 N. Main St., will be hosting abstract painter, Shannon Leavitt.
The Union Taproom and 313, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 420 N. Main St., will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and an open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host music by Idaho Sole from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Food and music are open to the public.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, is hosting artist Alex Haddock with Haddock Steel and Leatherworks.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, live music by Gas, Food & Lodging, beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The Downtown Pocatello Art Alley located in the alleyway on the 300 block of E. Center., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Gallows, 150 S. 4th, will be hosting a Make Your Own Shadow Box event, plus an ugly sweater contest. Stop by for laughs and light holiday refreshments.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center, will host a make-and-take art project.
First Friday’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Pub Crawl will take place on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the crawl. This month, get your ugliest Christmas sweater out and start at the First National Bar then head to the Union Taproom, then to Pocatello Elks Lodge (new to the crawl), to Star Route Brewery and end at the Oasis Sports Bar. Cost is $10 to participate; $5 includes transportation by Rides R Us Limo and $5 this month will benefit the American Legion.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit oldtownpocatello.com.