POCATELLO — Please plan to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
The Pocatello Arts Center, 444 N. Main, will feature the annual high school art show in its gallery beginning March 1. Student paintings with oil, acrylic and or watercolor; drawing; pottery; mixed media using a variety of materials; chalk or oil pastels; sculpture; computer art; and fantasy art will be featured. More than $3,000 will be awarded to student winners due to a generous grant from the Spaulding Foundation.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Thanks to the support of Stan and Sharon Gates of Gate City Fine Arts, the Idaho Museum of Natural History and Idaho State University will project National Geographic’s "Ancient Predator Had a Killer Jaw" video onto the Gate City Boxing Building at 323 N. Main St. The video highlights the IMNH’s shark-like helicoprion that lived in Idaho 275 million years ago.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry. Connect with your spiritual guides and learn how to meditate at Enchantments. Classes are held on Fridays at 7 p.m.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting Luke and Nikki Bunzow of Bunzow Glass, who use up-cycled glass bottles to create various glassware, candles, jewelry and home décor, and Macy’s Apples & Hives, with artisanal honey and vanilla products from Frasure Farms.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be showing handmade items by local artisans.
Poky Kidz Art, 201 N. Main, will be hosting a fun free flower painting to do with an adult. Drop-in anytime from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
PV’s Uncorked on Main Event Venue, 138 N. Main, will be open for Art Walk wine tasting with a special Art Walk menu.
J and Company Salon, 127 N. Main, will be hosting artist Kris Hackleman. Stylist Tammy Raley will hold drawings for a complimentary haircut, manicure, pedicure and basket of beauty supplies.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main, to show jewelry pieces made with creative excellence by local metal artists.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be our guest artist. Come join us at their secod location in the Historic Kane Building.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center, will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will host singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. Stop by and see their vintage art and antiques.
Station Square and Food O’Clock, 200 S. Main, will have food, music and vendors.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be open with a shop full of handcrafted items.
Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main, to host Sam Landvick, of Mountain Flower Jewelry.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main, will be hosting a local painter, and will also have a full complement of activities, Ukrainian food, yoga, Pilates, handmade soap and foot zoning.
The Union Taproom and 313, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting buy one, get one happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be featuring Byers and Gordon performing live from 7 to 10 p.m. The lodge opens at 5 p.m, and the food service begins at 6 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will be open for Art Walk.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, to host artist Mariah Larson who will show drawings, digital media, screen printing and paintings. Live music by Hired Gun will be performed in the loft from 8 p.m. to midnight.
First Friday Lucky Leprechaun Pub Crawl gets underway at 7 p.m. on Friday. Start at Star Route Brewery where you get a wristband and then head to the Oasis, First National, Union Taproom and end at the Elks Lodge. Each of the participating bars will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag. Entry proceeds go to a local nonprofit.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.