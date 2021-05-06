POCATELLO — Please join us on Friday as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Plan on ending your Art Walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars that typically offer dinner and beverage specials. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
Historic Downtown Pocatello will be launching a brand new Neon Sign Walking Tour during Art Walk. The tour is a narrated, sign-to-sign walk featuring some of downtown’s famous renovated neon signs. The tour will be located on a brand new mobile app. Visit Historic Downtown on Facebook or at the website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com and look for the QR code to download the app today. It is free and easy and is a great resource to keep up with businesses, events and activities.
The Firehouse Gallery on North Arthur Avenue (across from Pocatello High School gym) will show new paintings and sculptures.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be featuring Eulalia from Bleaches and Cream, wearable art and custom shirts.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host Maddie Downes, a ceramicist. Thanks a Brunch Food Truck will be on the back patio from 5 to 9 p.m.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be showcasing the new addition to the alley mural behind their store by artist Paige Weber. There will be live music and refreshments.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host ecologist and digital artist Paige Miller. She and her sister Brooke also create upcycled pieces from glass and wood.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., will be featuring singer Sarah Austill, a junior at Idaho State University. Sarah will be singing classic pop music.
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, 150 S. Arthur Ave., will feature Tiphanie Bohn of Satori Custom Creations. Kailee also will be celebrating her grand re-branding event with raffles and swag bags of products and services. Stop by and celebrate from 3 to 8 p.m.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting painter Sunny Sage Bybee.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center St., will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting a Mother’s Day sale with 10 to 30 percent off select inventory. When you purchase an item, you will be entered into a drawing to win a beautiful hanging flower basket. Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening
DNH Studios inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite G, will host featured artist Shy Friedley’s Car Part Art. They will also be launching their new line of aprons and bath products.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be hosting artist Zac Anderson.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., will host local artist Avva Kinnersley. The Yellowstone Restaurant’s happy hour is from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner menu specials.
Inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, 230 W. Bonneville St., the Union Taproom will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic night beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will feature live music by Joe Robertson from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Their lounge is open to the public at 5 p.m. Food is available from 6 to 8 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be featuring their Wine Club and offering free tastings and wine by the glass.
The Gallows Framing and Gifts, 140 S. Fourth Ave., will host Ashley Delonas of Mountain Girl Studios. She creates mixed media artwork, using stained glass, elk sheds and more. Refreshments will be served.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will host mixed-media artist Stephen Aifeghais. Stephen’s pieces include a collage of paint, newsprint and African fabrics. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting live music starting at 9 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.