POCATELLO — Happy Holidays from First Friday Art Walk. Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, 685 N. Main St., will be hosting their cozy Christmas event with hot teas and cocoa, select sales and a drawing for a gift certificate and framed photography pieces by Dennis Collins.
The Pocatello Art Center, 144 N. Main St., is hosting its annual Christmas show and sale. Stop by to view and purchase original art and other handmade items made by members of the art center. Art by the late Lou Pirro will also be for sale.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., will be hosting the Kentucky Sky Bluegrass Band.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be showing collections of artifacts and antiques. All of their artists and vendors will be having a holiday sale, and a few will be in the shop to visit. Cocoa and cookies will be served, and the kids' shopping room will be open. Affordable gifts for kids to shop for family. A fun time.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will have a tarot and palm reader and an aura booth. Yule intention ornament class at 6 p.m.
Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., will be open during art walk featuring custom-made boba tea drinks, Tea Forte tea products and the now-in-stock Tea Forte Warming Joy Advent Calendar. Be sure to stop in.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host Maddie Downs and Laura's Painted Pots. Villano’s Italian will have delicious menu items available.
Ty’s Tattoos, 201 N. Main St., will have its artwork on display.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting “Urban Bloom” with Christmas centerpieces you can pre-order. The store is filled with many wonderful gift ideas. Cider and warm cookies with Christmas music will help you relax and enjoy shopping on all three floors.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will have featured artist Fred King's collection of one-of-a-kind birdhouses on display and for sale. These wonderful pieces of detailed craftsmanship make great Christmas gifts for bird lovers or the whimsical ones in your life. Cottonwood will also feature Keith Ward on the piano for live holiday entertainment.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will be showing new work by Gail Dial. Framed enamels and sterling earrings — perfect for the holidays. Artists Jan Smith, Pam Lawson and Jeff Davies have created new pieces for this December art walk. There will also be handcrafted fragrances — potpourri and diffusers, with fragrances that are natural and so incredibly good, transforming you into the holiday spirit.
At the Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during art walk. Be sure to stop in.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be open. Be sure to check out their special on in-stock flooring.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., is excited to host singer Sarah Austill. Sarah is a senior at Idaho State University, studying fine arts and will be singing a variety of holiday songs.
The Shady Lady, Too. “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center St., will be featuring artist Ron Lewis and his “Whimsical Hand Sculpted Holiday Characters." Also enjoy “The Artistry of Holiday Decorating” by The Ladies. Join them for holiday cheer and music in the Historic Kane Building.
Gate City Coffee, Gift and Gallery, 320 W. Center St., will be open featuring hot drinks and treats, gift ideas and art from local artists. Be sure to ask about the gift card 25 percent bonus.
Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. They will have Christmas-themed art featured from several Christian artists. MP Dance Company dancers will be performing every 15 minutes from 6 to 7 p.m. and Santa Claus will be present with warm drinks and snacks.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., will showcase its amazing practitioners during art walk.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting its cozy Christmas event with hot chocolate, refreshments, Lynette singing Christmas carols and in-store prizes.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is hosting a variety of local artisans and food makers. Stop by and experience the festive environment.
Kellie Wild Wellness, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting a make-and-take Christmas magic intention, starting at 4 p.m.
DNH Studios, Station Square, Suite G, will host guest artist Parris Butler. In-store specials — aprons 50 percent off and mini bath bombs 2/$5.
Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main St., will be open until 10:30 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters and Dude’s Market, 240 S. Main St., will be open during art walk with warm drinks, food vendors and local artists, including Kiana Spillman, Reao Wood Works and Catherine Hatchett Reinhardt. Special bookstore pop-up from noon to 8 p.m.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will host artist Salty Sister during art walk. Happy Hour specials 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic starting at 7 p.m.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a Christmas "Bou’Tea’Que Craft Show" on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Live music by the band Gas, Food, and Lodging from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Emily Thomas, the artist behind Quaking Pine. Nature is the source of much inspiration, especially wildflowers.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting Free Craft Friday during art walk.
The Gallows, 140 S. Fourth Ave., will be hosting a build-your-own shadow box event. They will help design the perfect gift, and all premade shadow boxes are 1/2 price Friday only. Open until 6 p.m. Stop by early to experience their holiday collections.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be hosting painter Liz Simpson. The band this weekend is Almost Famous, and they will be playing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
