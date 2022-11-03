Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. We will be kicking off the holiday season with shops full of art, music, food, fashion, holiday decorating items and, of course, lots of gift ideas. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be showing collections of art, furniture, gift ideas and antiques.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be featuring aura photos, tarot readers, palm readers and intuitive readers.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host Maddie Downes Pottery.
Purpose and Purpose Tea, 334 N. Main St., will be open for its first Art Walk. Stop in to see this beautifully renovated space, enjoy a hot tea or boba tea and be sure to watch as the Purpose neon sign is lit at 6 p.m.
Ty’s Tattoos, 201 N. Main St., will have its artwork on display.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host Vicky Peters Frisk. Vicky makes one-of-a-kind birdhouses.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be showing a variety of artwork and furniture.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will be showing jewelry pieces made by five local artists. The work exemplifies uniqueness in creating objects to wear using techniques, such as etching, enameling and roller printing.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during Art Walk. Be sure to stop in.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be open. Be sure to check out their special on in-stock flooring.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be displaying beautiful LED canvases featuring beautiful winter and Christmas scenes.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring artist Ron Lewis and his whimsical hand-sculpted holiday characters and also enjoy the artistry of holiday decorating by the ladies. Join them for holiday cheer and music in the Historic Kane Building.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will have Miguel A.D. Dominic doing a meet-the-author event. Miguel is the author of the recent historical book "Bannock County Veteran’s Memorial Building." He will be here to visit with people and do pre-orders of the book. Will also be selling hot and cold beverages and treats until 9 p.m.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. Stop by and see their vintage art, holiday decor and antiques.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is hosting a variety of local artisans and food makers. Stop by and experience the festive environment.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be open and invites you to stop in.
Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main St., will be open until 10:30 p.m. Their artist will be Sydnie Hammon selling jewelry, and they will have live music from 7 to 9 p.m. with the band “4 no reason.”
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom has happy hour specials 4 to 6 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Chris Pickett, a ceramic artist and associate professor in the Idaho State University Department of Art
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting Free Craft Friday during Art Walk.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will be hosting graphic artist and photographer Mallori Briley. Music in the loft by Hired Gun from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.