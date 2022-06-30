Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing, and live music.
Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, 658 N. Main St., will be featuring handcrafted jewelry and other accessories by Wysteriasage. Come browse the new store and enjoy some refreshments!
Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will feature their Members’ Judged show during art walk. The public is invited to stop by and see the lovely artwork that has been created by their members and view the winners of the show.
The Downtown Pocatello Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., will host the Mystic Market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting youth artist Eva Heikkila. Be sure to take a look at the new mural on the back south-facing wall. The mural was created during last week’s Sixes Mural Fest 2.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be hosting a palm reader. Their Aura Camera will also be out with pictures available for $35, regularly $44.
Portneuf Valley Partners is teaming up with Zoo Idaho during First Friday Art Walk. Volunteers will be located at Leadership Pocatello Park between Main Steam Coffee & Desserts and Round River Baking painting garden art posts. Stop by and see or pick up a brush and help paint!
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting artists Jessica Kawamura & SB Designs. Villano’s Italian will be open inside the brewery serving dinner.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the PHS gym), will welcome international artist Yidan Guo. Originally trained in China, Yidan has traveled extensively and exhibited internationally. She is now a fine arts master’s degree student at Idaho State University.
Vain & Vintage, 145 N. Main St., will be open for art walk and showcasing a variety of vintage art and antiques.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Amy Bailey, owner of Christine’s Floral, who will be featuring her hand-crafted cards, journals, notebooks, treat baskets and other amazing decor!
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host artist Kelly Kinzalow Logan. Kelly has always loved designing things. She decided to try her hand at wind chimes. She has created beautiful chimes with sliced agates. Kelly also creates wonderful jewelry pieces. Her items will be for sale the evening of art walk and through the month of July.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be hosting a book signing with author EC Stilson for her new book “Two More Years.”
At the Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be open for art walk and has a beautiful shop full of new and vintage antique chic décor and gifts.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be open for their first art walk. Stop in to enjoy all of the beautiful framed pieces of art and history decorating the shop and enjoy a delicious hot or cold beverage.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. There will be refreshments served and a shop full of treasures.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting a variety of Crafter’s Market vendors. Food O’clock will be open for dinner and beverages until 9 p.m.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, has a shop full of handmade items and art. Be sure to stop in.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., artist Sam Landvick from Mountain Flower Jewelry and live music by JJ Jones from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO Happy Hour from 4-6pm and Open Mic beginning at 7pm.
Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, 324 S. Main St., take a look at the new mural on the back east facing wall. The mural was created during last week’s Sixes Mural Fest 2.
Historic Downtown Alley, located on the backside of the Historic Church-White Building, on the east facing alley on the 300 block of East Center Street, stroll through the collection of murals created in June 2021.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting a DYI free mini craft event during Art Walk.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be hosting Almost Famous live in the loft from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Independence Day parade reminder: Our community’s Independence Day Parade is coming up on Monday, July 4. Sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will wind its way through Historic Downtown Pocatello from E. Center St. and S. 2nd Ave., to the Concentrix parking lots on N. Main St. This year’s theme is “Celebrate America.” Registration is open and we would love to have you participate! Please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com to enter your float, view the parade route and for more information.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.