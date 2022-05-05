Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, spring home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
Pocatello Arts Center, 444 N. Main, will open their current show during Art Walk — the theme is portraits and paintings from photographs. Art for this show will be by their members.
Downtown Pocatello Pavilion, 420 N. Main, will host the first Mystic Market of the season from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be open for Art Walk and participating in Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale on Friday and Saturday.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main, will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open showing a variety of art and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting Bunzow Glass and Maddie Downes Pottery.
Murphy’s Charcuterie Co., 204 N. Main, will be open for Art Walk. This is their first Friday Art Walk in their new location. This exciting business specializes in charcuterie boards, charcuterie cups and grazing tables. Be sure to stop in and welcome Amy to our neighborhood.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be showing handmade items by local artisans. Live music by Phil Hill.
Poky Kidz Art, 201 N. Main, will be hosting a free make and take art project and raffle. Drop in anytime from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
IOOF Portneuf Lodge No. 20, 325 W. Lander, will be hosting The Village, which benefits children in foster care. There will also be local artists showing their work.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be hosting live music by the strings section of the Idaho State Civic Symphony.
Vain & Vintage, 145 N. Main, will be open for Art Walk and participating in Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale on Friday and Saturday.
PV’s Uncorked on Main Venue, 138 N. Main, will be open with their special Art Walk menu and will be hosting Love Me Knot Macrame by Mekell.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main, will be hosting Hannah Schwartz, Juniper Jewelry.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main, will be open for Art Walk and participating in Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday.
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main, will host Kurt Willis, Tao of Tree, an expert woodworker specializing in handmade cutting boards and charcuterie boards. He has been woodworking for 15 years and acquires wood from all over the world. The Mercantile will also be participating in the Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will be hosting a book signing with author and photographer Richard Albright. Cottonwood Junction will also be participating in Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main, will be showing the work of Kasey Wozniak, who makes crochet items, earrings and animal art to benefit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main, will be showing new jewelry pieces made by five local artists. The work exemplifies uniqueness in creating objects to wear.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center, will be featuring exquisite new and vintage linens and Moroccan mosaic lamps. Will also be participating in Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist. Come stop by their second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center, will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be hosting singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. Stop by and see their vintage art and antiques. Kanda will also be participating in Idaho’s Antique Row Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be hosting a variety of local jewelry makers. Necklaces, bracelets, rings, anklets, earrings and more just in time for Mother's Day. Daren, Tres Gatos Photography, will be there with his beautiful photos on canvas. Building tenant Rhonda Pinkerton will also join in with her full line of hand-crafted jewelry. Food O’clock will be open for dinner and beverages.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be hosting PhatKat Fabrications. Showing whimsical welded creations made from everyday kitchen utensils. They are also hosting the Atomic Potato Chip Company — one of the best things ever to happen to spuds.
Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main, will be open and hosting local artist, Samantha Landvick, and they will have live music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main, to host Lena from Ukraine, doing Ukrainian crafts and selling her wonderful Ukrainian food.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., will have Portneuf Valley Partners visiting outside weather permitting. BOGO happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main, will open at 5 p.m., with food service beginning at 6 p.m. Almost Famous will perform in the lounge from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will host artist Ana Pena showing her whimsical, textured, functional glass sculptures. She will also have glass straws available. During the evening if you purchase a straw, you will save $1 on any slushy purchase.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center, will be hosting Free Craft Friday during Art Walk.
The Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. 4th, will be hosting Jennifer Fisher who will be doing sink painting demonstrations.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will host Skylar Martinell, a hyper-realistic painter. Skyler grew up on a ranch on the Montana/Idaho border, and her paintings depict her memories of that time. In the Loft, Gas, Food and Lodging will be playing 8 p.m. tp midnight, no cover.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.