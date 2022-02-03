POCATELLO — Plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
Thanks to the support of Stan and Sharon Gates of Gate City Fine Arts, the Idaho Museum of Natural History and Idaho State University will project National Geographic’s "Ancient Predator Had a Killer Jaw" video onto the Gate City Boxing Building at 323 N. Main St. The video highlights the IMNH’s shark-like helicoprion that lived in Idaho 275 million years ago.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting artist Maddie Downes.
SIXES, 206 N. Main St., will be featuring student artists Nick Gilman and Autumn Pruett, as well as artist Ben Bosteter who just moved here from LA and has a background in special effects, with music by DJ JHill (Justin Hillman).
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be hosting Juniper Jewelry by Hannah and live music with Phil Dixon.
Poky Kidz Art, 201 N. Main St., will be hosting a free heart art craft for kids to do with an adult.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting artist Margo Ellis who will be featuring her one-of-a-kind, handmade stuffed animals.
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main, St. will be hosting artist Weaver-Baxter featuring her paintings from figurative to abstract still-life.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will host macrame artist Mekell Barrett.
Studio 118 artists Jan Smith, Gail Dial, Pam Lawson, Jeff Davies and Celeste Otasua are doing jewelry pieces with February themes: Valentine’s Day and the color purple.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., is showing a variety of treasures and collections, gourmet dip mixes and snack breads.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk. Open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center St. will be featuring various art and also showcasing the artistry of antique and vintage purses. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist.
Galentine’s Day Pop Up Event at Huddlle West, 312 W. Center St., is hosted by Bunzow Glass Company with 13 guest vendors featuring art, body art, jewelry, soaps, woven creations, Confections Bakery and more for a wonderful experience.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will host singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. Stop by and see vintage art and antiques.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting live music with delicious food and beverages available at Food O’Clock.
Blade’s Salon, 200 S. Main St., is offering a variety of Valentine's products and services and will be selling gift certificates at Art Walk. Offers include facials with free gift, $20 spray tans, mani-pedi packages, complete pamper packages or a complimentary hair mask with any color service.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, Suite G, will be introducing two new custom created fragrances just in time for Valentine’s Day: Refined and Rustic. Available in lotions, scrubs, wax melts, candles and more.
The Union Taproom and 313, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will featuring Strings Attached performing live from 7 to 10 p.m. The lodge opens at 5 p.m., and food service begins at 6 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be open for art walk.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be showing painting, drawings, screen printing and digital media by artist Mariah Larson. Live music by Almost Famous will be performed in the loft from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will host Free Craft Friday during art walk. One free heart mini-block for all crafters ages 16 and older. Additional crafts available for purchase.
At Gallows Art, 150 S. Fourth Ave., Joydean will be teaching a shadow box tutorial. A great way to personalize your Valentine’s Day gift. Bubbly and heart-shaped cookies, too. Visit Gallows Frames & Gifts on Facebook for details.
Odd Fellows Lodge, 325 W. Lander St., will be hosting a Valentine’s Day craft show on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First Friday Pub Crawl gets under way at 7 p.m. Friday. Start at the Elks Lodge where you get a wristband and then head to Star Route Brewery, Oasis Sports Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Each of the participating bars will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag. Entry proceeds go to a local non-profit.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.