POCATELLO — Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the first First Friday Art Walk of 2022. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting jewelry artist Hannah Schwartz.
Sixes, 206 N. Main, will be featuring owner and artist Josh Pohlman.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, is excited to start the new year. They will be featuring a variety of handcrafted items. Stop in and share some hot cider and visit.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main, is showing a variety of treasures and collections.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center, will be featuring smoked salmon crostini as the evening special for Art Walk.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur, will be hosting a vision board creation workshop beginning at 5:30 p.m. Receive guidance to release blocks and intuitively receive your word for the new year while creating your vision board. $25 registration.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will host singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be open with a shop full of handcrafted items.
A Family Affair Candle Company, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, will be showing photography by David O’Riordan.
The Union Taproom and 313, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host music by Hillbilly Band from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Food and music are open to the public.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, is hosting artist Kiana Spillman, who will be showing fiber arts, watercolors, handmade paper and original paintings.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will be showing the work of Barking Goat Studio. Live music by Almost Famous in the loft from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Gallows, 150 S. 4th, will be hosting a make-your-own shadow box event, plus an ugly sweater contest. Stop by for laughs and light holiday refreshments.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center, will host a make-and-take art project. Stop in and create your own art.
First Friday '80’s exercise pub crawl gets underway at 7 pm. Start at the Union Taproom where you get a wristband and then head to the Elks Lodge, Star Route, Oasis Sports Bar and end at the First National Bar. Each of the participating bars will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag. Entry proceeds go to a local non-profit and dressing up for the theme makes it even more fun.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.