POCATELLO — Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, spring home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will host young artist Lucas with all his own handmade creations.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting Teresa Danzer — custom/unique paintings on recycled wood and Two and a Half Art — laser engraving and CNC carving.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be showing handmade items by local artisans.
Poky Kidz Art, 201 N. Main St., will be hosting a free make and take spring art project and raffle. Drop in anytime from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Erin Nelson with Erin Divine Design featuring her hand-felted decor, as well as jewelry and photography.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., will be participating in their first art walk. Stop in to see this brand-new shop and welcome Jeri to the downtown neighborhood.
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting Kevin and Angie Hall with Buds and Bloomers Flower Market.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St. St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be showing the work of Kasey Wozniak, who makes crochet items, earrings and animal art to benefit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will be showing new jewelry pieces made by five local artists. The work exemplifies uniqueness in creating objects to wear.
The Blink Bar, 111 N. Main St., will be featuring local artist, Bailey Moser, who will be showing art prints and other artwork. Shelbie Alpaugh will be selling handmade T-shirts, gemstone art pieces, bracelets and offering free hair tinsel.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho, 101 N. Main St., will be hosting The Bannock Youth Foundation. They will be handing out blue pinwheels and have coloring pages for kids to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., is showing a variety of treasures and collections. Be sure to stop in and see Alesha’s new location, with more space, beautiful display areas and more.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. Stop by and see their vintage art and antiques.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting Kiana Spillman, Sunny Sage and Daren Orgill. Kiana will bring her whimsical paintings and fine art prints. Sunny will have an array of her amazing pour-paintings and jewelry. Daren, Tres Gatos Photography, will be there with his beautiful photos on canvas. Building tenant, Rhonda Pinkerton, Pink tiful of Love, will also join in with her full line of hand-crafted jewelry. Food O’Clock will be open for dinner and beverages.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be launching its new line of spring and summer bath and body fragrances. Five new fragrances to inspire your spring and summer adventures.
Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main St., will be open and hosting a local artist.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will open at 5 p.m. with food service beginning at 6 p.m. Idaho Soul will perform in the lounge from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., featured artist will be ceramic artist Chris Pickett, assistant professor of ceramics at Idaho State University. Chris will be exhibiting and selling functional vessels produced from his latest research on soda glazing and atmospheric firing.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting Free Craft Friday during art walk. Crafters ages 16 and older can create a complimentary 4-by-4 Easter egg tile block. Additional blocks available for purchase.
The Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. Fourth Ave., will be hosting artist Stacey Barker.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will host young artist Avva Kinnersley featuring her paintings. Accomplished ISU dance instructor, Lori Head, will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. From 10 p.m. to midnight, dance to a fun mix of country/rock music. No need to bring a partner. Classes are free and open to all ages.
First Friday (You’re the Fool) Pub Crawl. Spend 45 minutes at each crawl stop between 7 and 10:30 p.m. to enjoy drink specials and prizes. Must be 21 with ID and must go to all four participating locations starting at Oasis at 7 to 7:45 p.m., on to the Union Taproom from 7:55 to 8:40 p.m., then the Elks Lodge from 8:50 to 9:35 p.m. and finish up at Star Route Brewery. Entry proceeds go to a local non-profit.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.