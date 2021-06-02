During the month of June, Historic Downtown Pocatello will be celebrating Maker’s Month, a celebration of all things made by local hands — art, music, fashion and more. Maker’s Month kicks off on Friday with the June First Friday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Plan on ending your art walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
The Firehouse Gallery, N. Arthur (across from Pocatello High School gym), to show new painting and sculpture.
Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main, will host “Bring the charities of Christian Calloway to Pocatello," the ambassador of goodness and kindness.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, to host live music by Ray.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will feature Bunzow Glass Company. They upcycle bottles to create glassware, candles, jewelry and home decor.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will be showcasing the new addition to the alley mural behind their store by artist Paige Weber. There will be live music and refreshments.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their very delicious stuffed mushroom lasagna along with their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main, is excited to have doll artist Sarah Austill this month. Sarah is an artist studying fine arts at Idaho State University. One of her favorite forms of art is the use of ball-jointed dolls. Sarah will have her dolls and their many outfits, furniture pieces and tiny things on display.
Jamie Findlay Photography, 102 N. Main, will be showing their photography.
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, 150 S. Arthur, will be featuring Mystic Market in Leadership Pocatello Park at 246 N. Main. Prismatic Management, aligned with Intuitive Wellness and Beauty will have an open-air market with creators, healers, tarot, naturalists, reiki and more. Stop by and enjoy.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center, will be hosting Kristine Gonzales who will be showing art of scenery, animals, silhouettes, flowers, and for a darker side of her art spray-painted skateboards with designs people want.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring various pieces of art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist. Come visit Shady’s new second location in the historic Kane Building.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be celebrating Pride, as well as the launch of Makers Month with Historic Downtown Pocatello. Their featured artist will be Marc Frasier of Ideas on Wood. It is also National Donut Day, so of course, Donut Bros will be out front serving their signature mini donuts.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be featuring work by Ashlee Meldrum.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main, will be hosting Morgan’s hand-stenciled greeting cards. Morgan’s sister will be demonstrating woodworking, and Mind Your Body will also host the Foot Zoner.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville, will have happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner menu specials.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Gallows Framing and Gifts, 140 S. 4th, will be hosting two artists. Mark Daniels is an Idaho local, artist and Pocatello art teacher who works in the mediums of oil paints and aerosols. Lois Roupp will feature her bright and beautiful silk scarves.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, welcomes artist Patricia Bingham. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music in the Loft by Just Yesterday, beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur, will be hosting an all-ages city dance following art walk from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $5 per person. DLR Audio will be the DJ for the evening.
First Friday Pub Crawl returns. As art walk is winding down, the monthly pub crawl is winding up. Spend 40 minutes at each location beginning at Off the Rails Brewing at 7 p.m. where you will purchase your $5 wristband. Wristbands get you drink specials and chances to win prizes. Then start the crawl at 7:45 p.m. Star Route Brewery, 8:30 p.m. Oasis Sports Bar, 9:15 p.m. First National Bar and 10 p.m. The Union Taproom. One hundred percent of wristband proceeds will go to a local charity.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main, will be hosting live music starting at 9 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.